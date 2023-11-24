Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares slipped on Friday in muted trading due to a U.S. holiday but they were set for a fourth weekly gain, helped by hopes of the Federal Reserve ending its monetary tightening soon and easing fears over the Middle East conflict.

** The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 8.33 points, or 0.33%, to 2,506.63 by 02:25 GMT. For the week, the index gained 1.5%.

** Index heavyweights chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.14% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.85%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.45%.

** Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas will start a four-day truce on Friday morning, with a first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages released later that day, mediators in Qatar said.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.11% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.47%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were unchanged and down 0.20%, respectively.

** Of the total 938 traded issues, 434 shares advanced, while 430 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 40.8 billion won on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,301.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% lower than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,302.5 per dollar, down 0.2% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,299.8.

** The KOSPI has risen 12.08% so far this year, but gained 1.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.1 basis points to 3.676%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 7.0 basis points to 3.782%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)



