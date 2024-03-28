Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, as investors took a wait-and-see approach ahead of U.S. inflation data due on Friday. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was little changed.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 9.29 points, or 0.34%, at 2,745.82.

** South Korea's exports are expected to have risen in March for a sixth straight month, as strong demand for semiconductors continued to lead growth, a Reuters poll showed.

** The country's financial market watchdog chief pledged to come up with more corporate reforms, adding to a plan unveiled last month designed to lure more foreign investment into its companies.

** South Korea will seek to have its government bonds added to global index provider FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index this year, the finance ministry said, after it was kept on watch for an upgrade.

** "The mood was cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data scheduled for release on Friday, because it might affect market consensus on U.S. monetary policy and bond yields," Lee Kyoung-min, analyst, Daishin Securities said.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.25%, but peer SK Hynix lost 1.66% and battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.83%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 2.87% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.41%, making the Transport Equipment Index the biggest declining sub-index.

** Of the total 929 traded issues, 294 shares advanced, while 562 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 159.5 billion won ($118.43 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,346.2 per dollar, 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,348.7.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 104.87.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 3.292%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 3.372%. ($1 = 1,346.8300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)



