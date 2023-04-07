Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended 1.3% higher on Friday, with heavyweight chipmakers surging on Samsung Electronics' production cut, and extended their weekly gains to a four.

** The Korean won fell and the benchmark bond yield rose ahead of U.S. employment data.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed up 31.18 points, or 1.27%, at 2,490.41.

** It was only 0.19% lower than a 7-1/2-month high hit two days before. The index rose 0.55% for the week.

** Samsung Electronics jumped 4.33%, as the world's largest memory chip maker said it would make a "meaningful" cut to chip production. It marked the biggest daily gain since mid-September and the highest level since early-June.

** Smaller rival SK Hynix rose 6.32%, the biggest since early-January.

** Production cuts tend to be regarded as an upside factor for chipmaker stocks, as they boost chip prices and their earnings.

** "The production cut raised hopes for bottoming out of the semiconductor prices' current downcycle," said analyst Lee Kyoung-min at Daishin Securities.

** On macroeconomic front, investor focus was set on U.S. employment data due later in the day.

** Of the total 929 issues traded, 435 shares rose.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 694.2 billion won ($527 million), the biggest daily purchase since late-January.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,316.7 per dollar, 0.18% higher than its previous close at 1,319.1.

** The currency ended the week 1.12% lower, following a 0.58% loss in the prior week.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 105.05.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 3.240%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.0 basis point to 3.288%.

($1 = 1,316.9000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Jason Neely)



