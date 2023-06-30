South Korea's central bank sold a net $2.10 billion in the first quarter of 2023 for its interventions in the foreign exchange market, it said on Friday.

It was the seventh consecutive quarter the Bank of Korea sold dollars for market intervention, after a net sale of $4.60 billion during the last three months of 2022.

The won ended the quarter down 2.87% against the dollar, after hitting a four-month low at one point.

The U.S. dollar index, a measure of the greenback against six major currencies, fell 0.87% during the same period. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Susan Fenton)



