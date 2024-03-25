Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as auto and financial stocks dragged, with investor focus on U.S. inflation data due later in the week. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI closed down 10.99 points, or 0.40%, at 2,737.57.

** "The market took a breather, with weakness across stocks of low Price-to-Book ratios," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

** As South Korea seeks to boost the global profile of its financial markets, the export powerhouse is struggling to loosen the tight currency restrictions that have for years been a major pain point for investors and traders in the country.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.89% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.24%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.24%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 1.64% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.24%, while the Finance-major Index <.KS$9> fell 1.18%.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 339 shares advanced, while 529 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 41.6 billion won ($31.00 million) on the main board.

** The won ended onshore trade at 1,342.1 per dollar, 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,338.4.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds were unchanged at 104.88.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.1 basis points to 3.293%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 3.375%. ($1 = 1,342.1200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)



