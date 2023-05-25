SEOUL - South Korea will launch its homegrown space rocket Nuri on Thursday after solving a computer glitch the previous day, Yonhap news agency reported.

The launch management committee, which oversees the entire process, decided to launch the rocket at 6:24 pm at the Naro Space Centre in the southern coastal village of Goheung, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI).

The decision came a day after the launch of Nuri was called off due to a communications problem between a launch control computer and a launch pad facility control computer about three hours before liftoff.

The 2 trillion-won (US$1.52 billion) Nuri project that began in 2010 will continue until 2027, with three additional rocket launches.

On the third attempt, Nuri will carry eight payload satellites, including the country's second next-generation small satellite, the NEXTSAT-2, and put them into orbit.