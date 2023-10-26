RIYADH — Saudi Space Agency (SSA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) with the aim of supporting and strengthening innovation in the space sector in the Kingdom.



It also aims to explore investment and future opportunities in the field of space, and enhance the growth of its technologies to open new horizons in it.



The MoU would adopt developments in the aviation and space sector, in line with the agency's vision in accelerating its progress in space-related initiatives through cooperating with KAI, the pioneer company in the field of developing and manufacturing space satellites.



The signing of the MoU by the Saudi Space Agency and the Korea Aerospace Industries was represented by SSA CEO Mohammed Bin Saud Al-Tamimi and the KAI’s President and CEO Kang Goo-young.



It is noteworthy that the cooperation comes as an extension of the SSA's visit to Korea, which was headed by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SSA, Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha.



Eng. Al-Swaha has earlier confirmed the commitment of the two sides to enhance the cooperation and exchange the experiences in the field of exploring space, and to contribute to the advancement of the global space sector.

