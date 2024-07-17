RIYADH — Saudi Arabia and the United States have signed a strategic cooperation agreement in the field of outer space exploration and utilization for peaceful purposes.



The agreement aims to boost cooperation in space exploration and scientific research, increase joint investment in commercial activities, and establish a comprehensive legal framework to facilitate collaboration. Areas of collaboration include space and earth sciences, aviation, space missions, education, and other mutually beneficial fields.



Abdullah Al-Sawaha, Chairman of the Saudi Space Agency, emphasized that the agreement marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia's journey towards developing a robust space sector.



He highlighted the Kingdom's commitment to advancing innovation and progress in space, aiming to solidify its role as a key global partner in space exploration and scientific discovery.



Dr. Mohammed Al-Tamimi, CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, stated that the partnership will identify shared interests, enabling Saudi Arabia to capitalize on opportunities for scientific and technological advancement. This collaboration aims to enhance Saudi Arabia's regional and global influence in the space industry.



NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening cooperation with Saudi Arabia in space exploration. Reflecting on his recent visit to the Kingdom, he emphasized the potential for future collaboration, stating, "We live in a golden age of exploration – an age rooted in partnership."



Under the agreement, joint programs will encompass aviation operations, balloon campaigns, scientific data exchange, as well as participation in workshops and joint meetings.



Saudi Arabia's space sector is a focal point of national attention and support, recognized as a catalyst for innovation and economic growth.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).