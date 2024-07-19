RIYADH —The Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST) has announced that the Neo Space Group won the competition for obtaining a permit to provide earth-observation (EO) platform services in Saudi Arabia.



This service aims to create an enabling environment for the private sector to establish and develop EO services and emerging businesses, thereby stimulating contributions to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product (GDP) through the development of value-added space products.



CST clarified that the permit allows the establishment and operation of an electronic platform for collecting and processing EO data received from satellites, such as images of the Earth’s natural terrain, environmental pollution, and weather.



Additionally, the platform will act as a market and digital enabler, establishing links between EO data providers and value-added service providers who aim to develop and process data into value-added space programs and products. This will enable beneficiaries from the public and private sectors to obtain processed EO data, serving various applications in sectors such as agriculture, environment, logistics, urban planning, and more.



CST issued the "Request for Permit to Provide EO Platform Services" document in April and invited all interested parties to submit their applications before the July 7 deadline.



CST evaluated the applications and selected the Neo Space Group as the qualified applicant based on the specified evaluation criteria. The EO platform initiative is part of CST’s efforts to enable space activities, encourage investments in the space sector, and enhance Saudi Arabia's global position.

