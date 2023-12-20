South Korea's defence exports are expected to exceed $13 billion this year after the country signed contracts with a diverse list of nations, firmly establishing it as one of the world's top 10 arms exporters, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

Total contracts signed this year were valued at between $13 billion and $14 billion, Yonhap news said, citing preliminary estimates by the Defence Ministry.

That figure fell short of the $17.3 billion defence exports recorded last year, but the list of export partner countries increased from four to 12, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, it said.

The defence ministry declined to confirm the report.

Poland continued to be a major buyer but its share of overall exports fell to 32% in monetary value compared to 72% in 2022, the report said.

In 2022, South Korea signed a comprehensive arms agreement with Poland, under which companies such as Hyundai Rotem Co. and Hanwha Aerospace Co. will supply tanks, howitzers and fighter jets.

The deal with Poland established South Korea as a major player in global weapons exports, with the war in Ukraine opening the door wide open for Seoul's arms exports. Exports in 2021 had totalled $7.25 billion. (Reporting by Jack Kim Editing by Ed Davies)



