Allianz is the lead insurer for the Singapore Airlines aircraft which left one person dead and scores injured after it hit severe turbulence and had to be diverted to Bangkok this week, two sources said on Thursday.

The sources familiar with the matter, who declined to be named, could not immediately provide detail on the size of any potential insurance claim against the hull and liability policy.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Kirstin Ridley)