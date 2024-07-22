Japan Airlines has ordered 10 Boeing 787-9 aircraft and agreed options for 10 more, the two companies said at a joint media briefing at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

The ten firm orders are together worth around $1.47 billion, according to estimated delivery prices from Cirium Ascend.

Japan Airlines (JAL) is also expected to firm up tentative orders from Airbus at the air show. In March the airline said it planned to buy 21 Airbus A350-800, 11 A321neo and 10 Boeing 787 jets.

On Friday, Reuters reported that JAL was close to firming up the multibillion-dollar orders in time for the show.

