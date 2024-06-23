India’s Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) at Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminal-3 in New Delhi, aiming to streamline immigration procedures for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders.

The FTI-TTP, which will eventually roll out at 21 major airports across the country, is part of the government’s Viksit Bharat @2047 initiative to enhance travel convenience and efficiency.

“This programme is a significant step forward in providing better facilities for Indian nationals and OCI passengers,” Shah said. “The launch reflects our commitment to making travel smoother and safer.”

The first phase of the programme will also cover airports in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi, and Ahmedabad. The system utilises e-gates, which automate the immigration clearance process, minimising human intervention and expediting procedures.

FTI-TTP will be implemented in two phases, initially for Indian citizens and OCI cardholders, with plans to extend the service to foreign travelers in the future. The programme aims to develop world-class immigration facilities through automated gates (e-Gates), ensuring secure and efficient processing for international travellers.

Managed through an online portal, the Bureau of Immigration will oversee the initiative. Applicants must register online, providing necessary details and documents. Verified individuals will be added to a White List of ‘Trusted Travellers,’ enabling them to use the e-Gates.

Biometric data will be captured at the Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or during airport passage. Registration is valid until the passport’s expiration or for five years, whichever comes first, with options for renewal.

Upon arrival at the e-gates, registered passengers will scan their boarding passes and passports. Once biometrics confirm their identity, the e-gate will open, completing the immigration process.

This initiative is expected to modernise India’s immigration system and improve the overall travel experience for international passengers. -

