Korean Air has struck a deal to buy 20 Boeing 777X and 20 787-10 jets, the South Korean airline said at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

The deal, which confirms an earlier Reuters story, is worth around $7 billion, according to estimated delivery prices from Cirium Ascend.

The airline also has an option to buy 10 more 787-10s, it said in a statement.

