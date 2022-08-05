Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday to post their third straight weekly gain, helped by biopharmaceutical stocks and foreign buying, while investors focussed on U.S. jobs data due later in the day. The won jumped, while the benchmark bond yield inched down.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 17.69 points, or 0.72%, at 2,490.80, its highest close since June 14. The index rose 1.6% for the week.

** Buying from overseas continued on a weaker dollar, and a fall in oil prices led to a more positive inflation outlook, providing support to the local market, said Cape Investment and Securities analyst Na Jeong-hwan.

** Focus is now on U.S. employment data due later in the day. The market may interpret the data in two conflicting aspects - recession and monetary tightening, Na added.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics closed unchanged, while peer SK Hynix rose 1.03%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.68% and its parent LG Chem jumped 5.42%.

** Biopharmaceutical shares led gains on the index, with Samsung Biologics, Celltrion and SK Bioscience rising 2.29%, 4.23% and 4.42%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 373.3 billion won ($287.47 million) on the main board, extending their buying streak to a seventh session - the longest since late September 2021. They purchased net 1.5 trillion won for the week, the biggest since mid-February.

** The won was last quoted at 1,298.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.91% higher than its previous close. The currency strengthened 0.06% for the week.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.3% at 1,298.5 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,297.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 point to 105.40 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.4 basis points to 3.083%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.9 basis point to 3.135%. ($1 = 1,298.5500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)



Reuters