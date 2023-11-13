PHOTO
Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin will visit the Maldives from Nov 15-18 and Sri Lanka from Nov 18-21, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Ryan Woo and Ethan Wang; Editing by Kim Coghill)
A spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday
