A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck in the waters off Sarangani, Davao Occidental yesterday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicenter of the quake, which occurred at 10:48 a.m., was monitored 413 kilometers south of Balut Island.

The quake, which was initially registered as a magnitude 5.8, had a depth of focus of 173 kilometers.

Phivolcs said there were no expected damage and aftershocks from the temblor.

Intensity 2 was recorded in General Santos City, Glan, Alabel, Malapatan, Malungon and Kiamba in Sarangani as well as in Tupi, Tampakan, Koronadal City and T'boli in South Cotabato.

In General Santos, Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao extended the suspension of classes to allow city engineers more time to inspect classrooms following a magnitude 6.8 quake that struck in the waters off Sarangani on Friday last week.

The shaking was felt at Intensity 6, which is classified as very strong, in Kiamba in Sarangani, Polomolok in South Cotabato and General Santos.

