Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he hoped the central bank takes into account the government's economic policy priorities in making monetary policy decisions.

"Specific monetary policy decisions must be made by the Bank of Japan. But in guiding policy, I hope the central bank takes into account the government's various policies" and its policy goals such as achieving sustained wage growth and pulling Japan completely out of deflation, he told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)