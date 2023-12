Japan business lobby Keidanren chief Masakazu Tokura said on Monday that the Bank of Japan must normalise monetary policy as early as possible.

Speaking on the first day of the BOJ's policy setting meeting, the outspoken head of Keidanren added that the central bank's negative interest rate policy should be ditched in the "not so distant future". (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)