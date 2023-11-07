HSBC Group chief executive Noel Quinn said Tuesday wealth flow from mainland China to Hong Kong has grown by three to four times this year.

Speaking at the Global Financial Leaders Investment Summit hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Quinn also said retail banking activity for new clients in the Greater Bay Area was up by 70% with banking activity for small- to medium-sized enterprises up 90% since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Xie Yu and Kane Wu; Editing by Tom Hogue)



