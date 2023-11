Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Tuesday he expects economic growth of more than 3% this year.

"Well, it is a little slower than what we would like to see. But this recovery effort is sustaining," Chan said.

In August, the government revised its growth forecast for the full year to 4.0% to 5.0% from a range of 3.5%-5.5% earlier.

(Reporting by Jessie Pang and Donny Kwok)