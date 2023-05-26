Tectonic earthquakes with magnitudes 5.6 and 5 jolted Batanes and Masbate in the Philippines, respectively, on Thursday night, reported the Philippine news agency.

In Batanes, the quake's epicentre was traced 33 km—northeast of Itbayat.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the magnitude 5.6 quake was 15 km deep and occurred at 9:48 pm. No damage is expected, but aftershocks are possible, Phivolcs said.

Meanwhile, the magnitude 5 quake was recorded at 11:26 pm. Its epicentre was traced 10 km Northwest of Uson and had a depth of 14 km. Aftershocks and damage are possible from this quake, Phivolcs said.



