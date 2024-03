China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom), reported a 0.68% rise in its full-year net profit in 2023.

BoCom reported a net profit of 92.73 billion yuan ($12.83 billion) last year, the bank said in a filing on Wednesday. ($1 = 7.2281 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Engen Tham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)