China will import even more high-quality products and services from France and believes the European country will provide a fair business environment for Chinese firms, China's foreign minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

At a joint press event with his French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne, Wang also said China hoped that de-risking was not targeted at specific countries and should not violate WTO rules.

"De-coupling with China is the biggest risk," Wang said.

Europe has been pursuing a de-risking strategy and reducing dependency on China to retain its industrial edge and competitiveness.

(Reporting by Laurie Chen; Writing by Bernard Orr; Editing by Alison Williams)



