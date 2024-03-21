State weather bureau PAGASA reported that the northeast monsoon or amihan will affect Northern and Central Luzon while the easterlies will prevail over the rest of the archipelago on Wednesday.

Areas such as Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon and Masbate are expected to experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms brought about by the easterlies.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains in these regions.

Aurora and Northern Quezon are forecasted to have cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon, although no significant impact is expected.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Apayao, and Kalinga will experience cloudy skies with rains as a result of the northeast monsoon.

In Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon and CALABARZON, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are anticipated due to the northeast monsoon. However, no significant impact is expected in these areas.

For the rest of the country, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are forecasted due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Wind conditions will vary, with Northern Luzon experiencing strong winds moving northeastward, resulting in rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will encounter light to moderate winds in the same direction, leading to slight to moderate coastal waters.

