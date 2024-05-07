PHOTO
Thirty areas in the Philippines are expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 47 degrees Celsius (°C) on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA reported.
In the latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA, it said that 30 areas in the country will be under the 'danger' classification, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C.
Dagupan City in Pangasinan and Aparri, Cagayan may experience a heat index as high as 47°C.
The following areas are expected to experience a "dangerous" heat index classification on Monday:
NAIA Pasay City, Metro Manila: 42ºC
Sinait, Ilocos Sur: 42ºC
MMSU, Batac, Ilocos Norte: 42ºC
Baler (Radar), Aurora: 42ºC
Casiguran, Aurora: 42ºC
Cubi Pt., Subic Bay Olongapo City: 42ºC
Masbate City, Masbate: 42ºC
Iloilo City, Iloilo: 42ºC
Tacloban City, Leyte: 42ºC
Borongan, Eastern Samar: 42ºC
Maasin, Southern Leyte: 42ºC
ISU Echague, Isabela: 43ºC
Sangley Point, Cavite: 43ºC
Ambulong, Tanauan Batangas: 43ºC
Puerto Princesa City, Palawan: 43ºC
Cuyo, Palawan: 43ºC
Daet, Camarines Norte: 43ºC
Dumangas, Iloilo: 43ºC
Catarman, Northern Samar: 43ºC
Bacnotan, La Union: 44ºC
Tuguegarao City, Cagayan: 44ºC
San Jose, Occidental Mindoro: 44ºC
Virac (Synop), Catanduanes: 44ºC
Roxas City, Capiz: 44ºC
Catbalogan, Samar: 44ºC
Laoag City, Ilocos Norte: 45ºC
CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur: 45ºC
Guiuan, Eastern Samar: 45ºC
Dagupan City, Pangasinan: 47ºC
Aparri, Cagayan: 47ºC
Meanwhile, the remaining parts of the country that are not under the 'danger' classification are under the 'extreme caution' classification, with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.
The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.
PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification as temperatures soar between 42°C to 51°C.
It warned that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion under the scorching heat.
To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, the state weather bureau advised the public to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and schedule daily activities during cooler times later in the day.
