Southwesterly winds and localized thunderstorms are affecting many parts of the Philippines, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said yesterday.

These two weather systems will bring isolated rainshowers over parts of the country, a small respite amid the sweltering heat of summer.

Expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country. The state weather bureau warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms.

Temperatures in Metro Manila may reach 26 to 33 degrees Celsius.

PAGASA said the heat index might reach as high as 46 degrees in Masbate City, while a high of 42 degrees in heat index is also forecast in Quezon City today.

According to the heat index classification of PAGASA, 42 to 51 degrees is at dangerous levels. This means heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely while heat stroke is probable with continued heat exposure.

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

