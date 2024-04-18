The temperature reached 40 degrees Celsius in Isabela on Monday, the hottest in the country so far this year, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA said the record high temperature was logged by a monitoring station in Isu town.

Extreme temperatures were recorded in Northern Luzon on the same day.

The temperature reached 39.8 degrees at a monitoring station at the Tarlac Agricultural University and 39.6 degrees in Tuguegarao City in Cagayan.

The heat index reached 47 degrees in Dagupan City in Pangasinan.

Heat index measures the temperature that a person feels, considering the air temperature and humidity.

'Danger' heat indexes of 42 to 47 degrees celsius were felt in 22 areas in the country yesterday, PAGASA said.

It warned the public that danger and 'extreme danger' heat indexes can be expected until May due to the continuous effects of El Niño and the dry season.

Extreme danger heat index ranges between 52 degrees Celsius and up.

The state weather bureau said heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are probable with continued exposure.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said the ridge of a high-pressure area is extending over the eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon.

The trough of a low-pressure area, on the other hand, may bring scattered rains over Davao and Soccsksargen.

Localized thunderstorms may bring isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

