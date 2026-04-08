U.S. is expected ​to ⁠significantly scale back its ‌plan to seek ​additional funding for the ​war with Iran, the ​Washington Post reported on Wednesday, ⁠citing U.S. officials and others familiar with the matter.

The ​total ‌funding is ⁠likely ⁠to fall between $80 billion and $100 ​billion, ‌which will ⁠be less than half of the more than $200 billion that the Pentagon had initially proposed to the ‌White House last month, the report ⁠said.

Reuters could ​not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting ​by ‌Shivani Tanna in ⁠Bengaluru Editing ​by Tomasz Janowski)