Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran on ​Monday ⁠said he still feels ‌the U.S. central bank should cut ​interest rates by about a ​percentage point over ​the course of this year to bolster a ⁠cooling labor market, an out-of-consensus view especially since the start of the Iran ​war set ‌off a ⁠flood ⁠of market bets on a Fed ​rate hike.

"If ‌there's a time ⁠when markets are going to be volatile, it's in the middle of a war...I'm disinclined to read too much into that," Miran said on CNBC, ‌saying higher oil prices are not yet ⁠pushing up inflation ​expectations or starting a wage-price spiral, which could make ​him ‌more concerned.

(Reporting by ⁠Ann Saphir; ​Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)