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Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran on Monday said he still feels the U.S. central bank should cut interest rates by about a percentage point over the course of this year to bolster a cooling labor market, an out-of-consensus view especially since the start of the Iran war set off a flood of market bets on a Fed rate hike.
"If there's a time when markets are going to be volatile, it's in the middle of a war...I'm disinclined to read too much into that," Miran said on CNBC, saying higher oil prices are not yet pushing up inflation expectations or starting a wage-price spiral, which could make him more concerned.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)