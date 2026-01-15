Less than 24 hours after Ugandan authorities shut down the internet ahead of Thursday’s general election, cargo handlers at the port of Mombasa suspended the clearing and transportation of cargo destined for the neighbouring country and other landlocked countries in the region.

Clearing and forwarding agents and transporters said the Ugandan authorities’ move to impose a nationwide internet blackout cut communication between them and drivers and disrupted cargo documentation and clearance processes.

According to cargo handlers, the shutdown of the internet has affected communication with drivers and clients through WhatsApp, messages and Telegram, which are now inaccessible.

Mr Aloo said transit cargo relies on GPRS trackers that report through mobile data and public internet, which has been affected.“Cargo clearance has been affected as some customs and logistics platforms rely on internet access, and with the internet downtime, there will be a potential traffic snarl-up at the border posts. The directive to suspend outbound data roaming has affected communication with drivers and their access for navigation and timely updates,” said Mr Aloo.

Mr Roy Mwanthi, a Mombasa-based transporter, said he is focusing on local cargo until after the election.“Already transit-cleared cargo will be transported to Busia and Malaba border, but to ensure safety and avoid losses, we shall focus on local cargo,” said Mr Mwanthi.

Uganda’s communications authority informed the public that all service providers would suspend internet access ahead of the general election, in which President Yoweri Museveni is expected to extend his 40-year rule.

Thursday’s presidential election is a rematch of the 2021 contest, with 81-year-old President Museveni, in power for four decades, being challenged once again by the relatively youthful former pop star, 43-year-old Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi. There are six other candidates.

The authority justified the decision on the grounds of public safety to prevent “online misinformation, disinformation and electoral fraud as well as preventing the incitement of violence”.

Earlier this month, the UCC described reports of an internet blackout as rumours, saying the commission’s role was to guarantee uninterrupted connectivity nationwide.

During the last election in 2021, which saw widespread protests with dozens killed, the internet was cut for at least a week.

