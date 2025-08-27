There are critical shortages of anti-retroviral drugs and even condoms.

Doctors Without Borders blames this directly on US President Donald Trump’s USAID and PEPFAR cuts.

It says the progress made over the years is now being unravelled.

The health ministry has revealed an increase in the number of HIV-related deaths since January.

And the numbers will inevitably rise if alternative sources of funding are not found.

eNCA correspondent Pindai Dube reports.

