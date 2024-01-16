Sudan's foreign ministry announced Tuesday it is suspending its relationship with east African regional bloc IGAD, accusing it of "violating Sudan's sovereignty".

The organisation has invited Sudanese paramilitary chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, whose Rapid Support Forces have been at war with the Sudanese army for nine months, to a summit to be held in Uganda on Thursday.

The ministry, loyal to army chief and Sudan's de facto leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said "inviting the militia leader" is a "dangerous precedent" and "violates the IGAD charter".