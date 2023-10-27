RIYADH — Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday the resumption of talks between the representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Jeddah.

A statement issued by the Kingdom's Foreign Ministry stated the the talks held in Jeddah on Thursday, October 26, was facilitated by Saudi Arabia and the United States, in partnership with representatives of the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

Within this framework, Saudi Arabia urged the SAF and the RSF to resume the talks based on what was agreed between them in the Jeddah Declaration of May 11, 2023, in terms of "commitment on protecting civilians", and the short-term ceasefire agreement signed by the parties in Jeddah on May 20, 2023.



Saudi Arabia confirmed its keenness on unity, prevailing wisdom, halting the conflict to stop the bloodshed, and alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.



Halting all forms of conflict is important to end the crisis in Sudan and reach a political settlement, under which security, stability and prosperity will be achieved for the country and its people.

