Qatar reiterates support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty

The State of Qatar has reiterated its firm position in support of the unity, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan, and the right of the Sudanese people to life, freedom and security, and the fulfillment of their legitimate aspirations for peace, stability and development. Qatar also expressed its rejection of any form of interference in its internal affairs.This came in the statement of the State of Qatar delivered by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Permanent Delegation of the State of Qatar in Geneva Jawhara bint Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi, during the interactive dialogue on the oral update of the fact-finding mission on Sudan, within the framework of the56th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.Al Suwaidi said that the State of Qatar is following with great concern the deterioration of the humanitarian, security and economic conditions in Sudan, pointing out that it has become clear that this conflict, which is entering its second year, has not and will not reap the Sudanese people except more killing, destruction, displacement and suffering, which is getting longer day by day.She added that the time has come for the parties to the conflict in Sudan to rule with the voice of reason, and to prevail over the interests of their country and its people by resuming comprehensive and serious dialogue to stop the fighting, restore security, end the current crisis, and spare the Sudanese from further suffering.The State of Qatar renewed its confidence in the joint Saudi-US initiative, and welcomed other regional and international endeavors, expressing the hope that they will all come together to achieve the desired results.She also emphasised the importance of stopping all crimes and violations committed against civilians in the context of this conflict, and the need to bring those responsible to effective accountability, stressing that the State of Qatar will continue its efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the Sudanese people, which have not ceased since the beginning of the crisis, and renewing the call on the international community to intensify its humanitarian support to Sudan, and to the conflict's parties to facilitate access of humanitarian aid to those who need it without restrictions.