JEDDAH — In a collaborative effort, the United States, Saudi Arabia, and IGAD, along with the African Union, have recommenced ceasefire talks between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).



The talks, hosted by Saudi Arabia, have welcomed IGAD as a co-facilitator, representing the African Union.



Aligned with the objectives outlined in the May 11 Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, the renewed discussions maintain a focused agenda.



The primary goals include facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid, establishing ceasefires, implementing confidence-building measures, and progressing towards a lasting cessation of hostilities, according to a joint statement from the facilitators.



"It is crucial to note that the talks will steer clear of broader political issues.



“The path forward for Sudan, especially concerning political matters, remains in the hands of Sudanese civilians who must take the lead in defining the nation's trajectory and outlining a process for political issue resolution, thereby restoring Sudan's democratic transition."



The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces are urged to engage constructively in the talks, prioritizing the preservation of lives, reduction of hostilities, and a negotiated resolution to the conflict, the statement read.



