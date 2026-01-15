2025 ushered in renewed optimism for South Africa’s agricultural sector, driven by a rebound in the summer field crop production and efficiency improvements at the seaports.

As the year progressed, however, trade uncertainty and biosecurity challenges increasingly presented themselves as factors that could potentially impact the momentum of the sector. Yet resilience returned, supported by other contributing factors such as infrastructural improvements, the diversification into alternative markets and the easing of South Africa’s monetary policy.

Resilience tested: Trade and biosecurity pressures

On the other hand, biosecurity threats continue to test the determination of the livestock subsector. Fortunately, the response of organised agriculture and the government has been commendable thus far, as their partnership has largely been able to contain foot and mouth disease (FMD) outbreaks.

Private-public collaboration has also swiftly facilitated the opening of various market opportunities within the ever-expanding horticultural subsector. These private-public combined efforts clearly showcase the agility and adaptability with which the sector can respond to future adversity to remain resilient.

Reflecting on 2025, South Africa’s agricultural sector demonstrated resilience in the face of trade uncertainty and biosecurity challenges. While setbacks tested momentum, the year also highlighted the sector’s ability to rebound through infrastructural improvements, diversification into alternative markets.

Looking ahead: Priorities for agriculture in 2026

Looking into 2026, the sector must continue advancing in productivity gains, climate-smart and sustainable agriculture, and global competitiveness within a volatile geopolitical and trade environment.

Production, trade, and income volatility are not new challenges, but their frequency has intensified, making informed forecasting and proactive management more critical than ever.

Against this backdrop, three key trends stand out for 2026, reinforcing optimism about the long-term viability of South Africa’s agricultural sector:

• Increases in trade diversification: These efforts have been accelerated by the initial US blanket tariffs, and we forecast the deepening of trade in alternative markets. It is imperative for non-trade barriers, such as sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) compliance systems to be included in trade negotiations to ensure the seamless acquisition of new markets.

• Biosecurity improvements: The livestock subsector will continue to fast-track livestock vaccination and investment in more effective biosecurity systems. There is a research and technology gap of economic importance that will attract more investment in domestic biosecurity tools and systems to the benefit of the sector.

• Sustainable innovation: Climate change mitigation and adaptation, technological innovation, and more efficient agricultural value chains are essential for sustaining South Africa’s long-term agricultural competitiveness. The structural challenges in the operating environment demand continued research and policy attention, as well as investment.

In addition, the South African agribusiness area continues to embody stories of hard work, heritage, livelihoods, and hope. The sector is not only a cornerstone of food security but also a driver of inclusive growth and sustainability. Each enterprise contributes to weaving a future that is resilient, innovative, and proudly South African.

The challenges of productivity, biosecurity, and global competitiveness are real, but they are matched by opportunities in diversification, climate-smart practices, and technological advancement. What matters now is how agribusiness leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders collaborate to unlock these opportunities and mitigate risks.

Agriculture’s long term viability rests on collective vision and partnership. By embracing innovation, strengthening resilience, and deepening collaboration, South Africa’s agribusiness sector will continue to thrive and drive growth across the continent, one step, one partnership, and one harvest at a time.

