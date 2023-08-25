The China-based ultra low-cost fast fashion retailer might have a growing market in South Africa, but it's putting the squeeze on local retailers.

The fashion industry is the world’s second-biggest polluter and fast fashion is at the very heart of the problem, with ultra-low-cost, cross-border retailers accused of human rights violations, environmental degradation, social problems and waste, because returned products are not recycled or resold – they’re destroyed.

These international e-commerce giants are also starting to eat South African clothing retailers’ lunch, even if they won’t admit it publicly.

Last week, Takealot’s Superbalist announced it had commenced a Section 189 process, to restructure its business. Days earlier, Takealot – clearly twitchy about global behemoth Amazon’s pending arrival – announced it was trialling an on-demand service, which offers customers in Durbanville, Parow and surrounds in northern Cape Town a selection of about 500 products, which will be delivered within the hour.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

