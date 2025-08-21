Localised movement is picking up in KwaZulu-Natal’s largest city with homeowners moving away from Durban to settle in coastal areas that offer comparatively better living conditions and improved infrastructure.



This is according to Bradd Bendall, BetterBond’s National Head of Sales. According to Rainmaker Marketing’s North Coast Property Market Report, nearly 60% of relocations to the Greater North Coast come from within KwaZulu-Natal itself, while just 11% originate from neighbouring Gauteng.

“This intra-provincial semigration is driven largely by the infrastructure development and economic growth taking place north of Durban,” explains Bendall.



One of the region’s key developments is the Sibaya Coastal Precinct, a massive mixed-use project between Umhlanga and Umdloti that aims to deliver 12,000 residential opportunities. It’s already contributed significantly to the area's housing stock. In fact, Umhlanga has recorded the highest growth in residential stock in the metro over the past decade, with property sales reaching R4bn in 2022, according to Lightstone.



And it’s not just locals taking notice. “The area is attracting a range of buyers from around the country,” adds Bendall.

Estate living demand

Rainmaker Marketing reports that for more than 20 years, approximately 200 families have relocated to the North Coast each month. Many of them opt for secure lifestyle estates that combine beachfront access with top-tier amenities. In Salt Rock, for example, 67% of residential property is located within estates, underlining the demand for estate living.



Ballito particularly has become synonymous with premium estate options. Zimbali Lakes Resort and Brettonwood Coastal Estate are among the most sought-after, alongside established names like Simbithi, Palm Lakes, Dunkirk, Seaton, Zululami, Ballito Hills and Lalela Estate.

Property values in these estates are high, with the Rainmaker report showing that sectional-title homes in estates sell for 64% more than those outside, while freehold homes in estates fetch 34% more. “This underscores the ongoing need for estate living in this part of the province,” notes Bendall.



North Coast growth

To meet growing demand for estate living in KwaZulu-Natal, developers are expanding existing estates such as Lalela Estate in Sheffield, offering more land, sectional-title and freehold opportunities.

According to BetterBond’s July 2025 Property Brief, KwaZulu-Natal led the country in residential building completions, outpacing even the Western Cape’s 32% rise, with its 53.6% year-on-year increase in the value of completed houses and apartments.

Rental demand is also on the rise, further confirming the province’s growing appeal. PayProp’s 2024 report reveals a 4.5% increase in average rentals in KZN, just R31 less than Gauteng’s average. Meanwhile, BetterBond’s data indicates a 13% increase in home-loan applications in KZN, nearly on par with the national average of 13.6%.

“KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast offers modern infrastructure, excellent schools and a coastal lifestyle – and all for good value for money,” says Bendall.



Affordable estate options

By contrast, in Plettenberg Bay - long regarded as the jewel of the Garden Route in the Western Cape - only a quarter of properties are valued below R3m, according to Lightstone, making them inaccessible for many first-time buyers.

On KZN’s North Coast, however, new estate developments offer a range of property options to suit buyers’ pockets. Sectional-title homes remain the most accessible entry point into the market, with prices starting around R1.1m and ranging up to R3–R4m in premium estates.

In Ballito Hills, for instance, a three-bedroom apartment can be bought for R2.5m. At the same time, the region also caters to high-net-worth individuals, with freehold properties in Ballito and Umhlanga fetching upwards of R20m.



As the Western Cape becomes increasingly saturated, KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast offers a compelling alternative for locals and buyers from across the country. With significant infrastructure development, an appealing coastal lifestyle and a wide range of estate options catering to different budgets, the region offers both value and quality of life, often without a hefty price tag.

