Dentsu Creative South Africa is pleased to announce the promotion of Samantha Stevens to general manager of Dentsu Creative Cape Town, effective 1 October 2025.

Samantha steps into the role after serving as client director for the past four years, where she has consistently demonstrated strong leadership, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to delivering excellence for both clients and teams.

Commenting on her new role, Samantha Stevens said: “I am honoured to step into the role of general manager at Dentsu Creative Cape Town. This is an exciting time for our business, and I am looking forward to building on the incredible momentum we have created, strengthening our creative partnerships, expanding our capabilities and driving meaningful impact for our clients and across markets. I am deeply committed to nurturing our talent and culture, and to leading with purpose as we shape the future of creativity in South Africa.”

With over 25 years of experience in the creative industry, Samantha brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective, including nine years in London’s competitive publishing and marketing sector, where she worked across industries such as retail, financial services, fashion, beauty, health and motoring before returning to South Africa.

Earlier this year, Samantha was pivotal in launching Dentsu Creative Design, a move that strengthened the agency’s creative capabilities and reinforced its position as a leading creative force in the region. “We value the growth and development of our people and remain committed to nurturing internal talent. Over the years, Samantha has demonstrated exceptional leadership and creative expertise. We are confident that, under her guidance, Dentsu Creative Cape Town will continue to set new benchmarks for innovation and client excellence,” says Roxana Ravjee, CEO of Dentsu South Africa.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).