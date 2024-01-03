The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said that the country might lose more than 50 per cent of its skilled healthcare workforce by 2025 due to the migration of health workers, especially doctors and nurses, to greener pastures.On Tuesday, the Chairman of the NMA, Ogun State Branch, Dr Azim Ashimi, hinted in a New Year message made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Ashimi said the migration of health workers had worsened healthcare indices and caused a wanton loss of lives.While expressing worries over the attitude of both the federal and state governments toward development. He said, “The last few years have been particularly challenging for the health sector in Nigeria given the unabating exodus of healthcare workers, especially doctors and nurses, from Nigeria in search of greener pastures.“This has worsened healthcare indices and caused a wanton loss of lives. Unfortunately, the government across all levels in Nigeria seems to be trivialising this issue, as no visible concrete effort is being made to retain this critical workforce.“Rather, triggers for such an exodus continue to surge daily.

These include rising inflation and insecurity.“We are heading for the rocks in the health sector as the projections are not looking good.” It is likely that by the end of 2025, Nigeria may lose more than 50 per cent of her skilled healthcare workforce, and it will be foolhardy to think that we will have the younger and less skilled professionals to hold forth because they also constitute a major percentage of those not willing to stay.” He, therefore, called on governments to pay critical attention to the health sector before it collapses completely.

The medical doctor appreciated the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for allocating more funds to the health sector in the 2024 budget, as well as his effortin repositioning the health sector.Ashimi, however, said that doctors in the state’s service are tired, overworked, and sometimes depressed.“We, however, want everyone to know that Ogun state doctors are tired, overworked, and sometimes depressed.” We will, however, continue to put in our best to the limits of our human capacities as we implore the Ogun state and Federal government to do the needful by employing an appropriate number of doctors to man the various healthcare facilities that the government have over the years been building, renovating or upgrading,” he added.

