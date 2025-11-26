The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has disclosed that Nigeria has achieved two of the three global 95-95-95 HIV targets, marking a major milestone in its national response as the country commemorated World AIDS Day 2025.

The Director-General of NACA, Dr Temitope Ilori, announced the progress on Monday in Abuja, saying Nigeria is “steadily advancing toward ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.”

Dr Ilori said the country’s performance reflects “remarkable progress in HIV diagnosis, treatment coverage, and viral suppression,” noting that 87% of people living with HIV know their status, 98% of those who know their status are on treatment, and 95% of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression.

“This progress is a testament to Nigeria’s resilience despite global disruptions, economic uncertainties, fluctuating donor support, and the evolving global health financing landscape,” she said. “Nigeria’s HIV response has not faltered. It has adapted, innovated, and endured.”

She highlighted a 46% decline in new HIV infections over the last decade, improvements in prevention of mother-to-child transmission, early infant diagnosis, and pediatric treatment, although these areas still require intensified attention.

According to her, collaboration with civil society and community-led organisations has been critical in expanding access to testing, prevention, and treatment services, particularly for adolescents, young people, and key populations.

“In 2024 alone, 204,201 key population members received antiretroviral therapy with strong viral suppression outcomes,” she added as she commended states that increased domestic investments through HIV Trust Funds and improved budget commitments.

Dr Ilori also praised the decisive intervention of President Bola Tinubu, who approved $200 million to prevent service disruption amid global funding uncertainties. She described the move as “leadership in action and a reaffirmation of national ownership.”

She further announced strengthened integration of HIV services into wider health systems through the ATM-TWG platform, and expanded enrolment of people living with HIV into state health insurance schemes. Innovations in digital reporting tools, she noted, have improved data accuracy and accountability.

Despite notable gains, she warned that Nigeria still faces “persistent stigma and discrimination, heavy reliance on external funding, a high pediatric HIV burden, and underserved hard-to-reach areas.”

Dr Ilori pledged that Nigeria will scale up domestic financing, expand access to PrEP, accelerate efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission, and intensify prevention services for key and vulnerable groups. She reaffirmed the country’s commitment to promoting local production of antiretrovirals to strengthen self-reliance.

“Multisectoral collaboration spanning health, education, gender, labour, and social protection will remain central to sustaining progress,” she said, urging governments at all levels, civil society and the media to “ensure every Nigerian can access life-saving HIV services without stigma or discrimination.”

“Nigeria is closer than ever to achieving an AIDS-free generation. Let us sustain the momentum until AIDS is no longer a threat to any Nigerian,” she added.

The UNAIDS Nigeria Representative, Dr Leo Zekeng, represented by Gabriel Undel Ikwo, commended the country’s resilience amid global funding cuts affecting prevention and community-led services.

“Despite the financial challenges experienced earlier in the year, Nigeria has continued to demonstrate a strong commitment to sustaining its HIV response,” Ikwo said.

He praised Nigeria’s programmatic shifts, including stronger service integration, renewed sustainability efforts, and increased domestic resource mobilisation. He also commended President Bola Tinubu, the Coordinating Minister of Health, and NACA for “championing reforms, securing local financing, and ensuring continued access to treatment for vulnerable groups.”

Reaffirming UNAIDS’ commitment, he stressed that AIDS is “not yet over,” and warned that achieving the 2030 target will require “sustained national leadership, partnerships, collaboration, and community empowerment.”

Representing the World Health Organisation (WHO), Mr Omoniyi Amos underscored the importance of awareness, solidarity with people living with HIV, and remembrance of those lost—particularly to TB/HIV co-infection.

He said this year’s theme, “Overcoming Disruptions, Sustaining the Nigerian HIV Response,” reflects the global context of funding uncertainties.

Amos praised Nigeria’s adoption of innovative solutions, including the planned 2026 rollout of the long-acting HIV prevention medication lenacapavir. He also applauded the country’s use of data-driven decision-making and strong community structures that kept treatment uninterrupted.

“Notable gains include the reduction in new infections and deaths, supported by government allocations of $4.8 billion for antiretroviral procurement and wider uptake of treatment services,” he said.

He described Nigeria’s progress—87% of people aware of their status, 99% of those on treatment, and 97% virally suppressed—as “remarkable,” but urged sustained investment, stronger health systems, and intensification of the fight against stigma.

The Deputy CEO (Programmes) of the Public Health Initiatives (APIN), Dr. Jay Samuels, pledged the organisation’s continued support despite global funding uncertainties.

He said APIN, as one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous NGOs, remains committed to ensuring the HIV epidemic stays under control and aligns with this year’s theme.

Dr Samuels said reducing Nigeria’s dependence on foreign donors is critical and emphasised APIN’s determination to mobilise local resources to strengthen sustainability.

He assured that the organisation stands firmly with the Federal Government in its renewed efforts to deepen control of the HIV epidemic and tackle other public health threats, saying APIN will continue supporting national initiatives that promote a resilient and self-reliant HIV response across the country.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

