Comrade Chuddy Orakwue has replaced Comrade Adigwe Chikwelu as the new President of National Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, in Anambra State.

He takes over from Comrade Chikwelu who was allegedly dismissed by the State Government for certificate racketeering.

It was gathered that the union has been in factional leadership crisis since 2022 over who pilot the affairs of the union, before the alledged discovering of one of the leader (Chikwelu), forged certificate scandal.

Speaking to Journalists at the NULGE Secretariat complex in Awka, on Wednesday, the new President, Orakwue, assure the state government of their continous collaboration in making the Local Government Administration more efficient.

He said his official assumption has marked the end of the two years leadership tussle of the union in the state.

Orakwue while commending the state governor, Chukwuma Charles Soludo for providing a conducive environment for the briefed ceremony, extended his hands of fellowship to the immediate past leadership, urging them to work with him to move the union forward.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the new President assume the leadership position alongside his executive members,; Deputy President, Mark Kenechi Ezebe, Treasurer, Victor-Mary Anuna, PRO, Prince Ifeanyi Nworah, women leader, Mrs Chinyere Onyegbado, youth leader, Odife Alagu, 1st Auditor, Nwalote Patrick, 2nd auditor, Ifeanyi Okam, 1st Trustee, Hilary Okoye, 2nd Trustee, Anthony Okoli and Welfare officer, Dorathy Ibenezi.

