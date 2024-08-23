The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has launched an online Self-Service Modifications portal, making it easier for Nigerians to update their National Identification Number (NIN) details from home.

The platform allows users to modify personal information such as Name, Phone Number, Date of Birth, and Address, streamlining the process and reducing the need to visit NIMC offices.

Fees for Modifications

While the new service offers significant convenience, it comes with associated fees:

To use the service, the phone number linked to your NIN must be registered and active.

How to Modify Your NIN via Shortcode*Dial 346# on your mobile phone.Select “NIN Modification” from the menu.Enter Your 11-digit NIN for verification.Choose the Detail to Update (e.g., Name, Date of Birth, Address).Enter the New Details and confirm their accuracy.Receive a Confirmation Code via SMS and enter it to finalise the process.Receive a Confirmation Message indicating that your NIN has been successfully updated.

Note: Changing the phone number linked to your NIN requires a police report, especially if the modification is due to a lost or stolen phone.

How to Update Details via NIMC Porta

lSteps to Modify Date of Birth:Log into the Portal: Start by verifying your NIN and logging in.Navigate to the Dashboard: Select the date of birth modification option.Make Payment: Complete the payment through Paystack.Validate NPC Certificate: Enter your NPC certificate number to auto-fill the date of birth (non-editable).If you don’t have a birth certificate, you can perform an online birth attestation at National Population Commission.Upload Documents: Submit your NPC certificate along with supporting documents.Review and Submit: Check the attestation box and submit the request.Receive Modification Slip: A transaction slip will be generated instantly.Receive Notification: Upon approval, your updated NIN slip will be sent to your email or can be printed from your dashboard.Required Documents for ModificationsDate of Birth Modification:Digitised NPC Attestation Certificate (for those born before 1992).Digitised NPC Birth Certificate (for those born after 1992).Name Change:Court affidavit.Newspaper extract.Marriage certificate (for marital status changes).Another government-issued ID.Address Update:Utility bill.Tenancy agreement.Attestation letter from a community leader.

This new portal by NIMC aims to enhance efficiency, ensuring that Nigerians can easily keep their NIN records up to date, thus avoiding issues related to outdated or incorrect information.

