Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has recalled all ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide with immediate effect, his office said.

Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva will be exempted from the recall, a statement issued on Saturday by Ajuri Ngelale, the president's special adviser on media and publicity.

Their exemption was due to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, due later this month, Ngelale said.

"President Tinubu directs the recall of all career and non-career ambassadors," Ngelale said.

The decision was based on a study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and Embassies worldwide, and in line with Tinubu’s resolve to ensure world-class efficiency and quality in Nigeria’s foreign service.

Since his inauguration in late May, Tinubu has introduced sweeping reforms in Africa's biggest economy, pledging to revamp the country's standing globally.

In a similar directive last month, Tinubu ordered an immediate resolution to disagreements with Emirates Airline and visa issuance by the UAE.

The UAE stopped issuing visas to Nigerians last year.

