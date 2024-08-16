The Ekiti State government has reiterated its commitment to collaborating with stakeholders both within and outside the state to ensure access to markets and improve the productivity of livestock farmers.

Ebenezer Boluwade, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, emphasized the importance of livestock farmers to the growth of the economy through employment opportunities and achieving food security.

The Commissioner spoke on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, during a stakeholder engagement with key livestock players in the state.

The event was titled “Building the Resilience of Livestock Farmers through Market Linkages and Accessibility” and was part of the World Bank-assisted program, Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES).

He noted that livestock farmers in the state face challenges, including inadequate access to market information and the impacts of climate change. He called for stakeholder support to address these issues and improve the situation.

According to him, “To address these challenges, we must work together to build resilience in the livestock sector and provide solutions that will strengthen market linkages and accessibility for our livestock farmers.

This requires a multi-faceted approach, which includes improving market access and formation, enhancing productivity through technology and innovations, strengthening farmers’ organizations and cooperatives, promoting climate-smart agriculture practices, and supporting research to address emerging challenges.

“The livestock sector is a vital part of our economy and is essential for the country’s food and livelihood security, rural development, and global competitiveness.”

Boluwade disclosed that the administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji has made significant investments and efforts since its inception to make livestock production more profitable for farmers in the state.

Sanusi Abubakar, the National Project Coordinator of L-PRES, commended the state government for its efforts to ensure the success of the project.

Abubakar revealed a series of upcoming projects aimed at boosting livestock productivity in the state and urged stakeholders to collaborate with the state office of L-PRES to achieve the desired results for the livestock value chain.

Olayinka Adedipe, the State Project Coordinator, mentioned that since the commencement of the project, over 15,000 livestock farmers have been registered and provided with support through capacity training, which he noted is fundamental to achieving livestock productivity in the state.

He assured stakeholders that the construction of an ultra-modern abattoir and cattle market would soon begin to enhance healthy and efficient livestock production in the state.

