Niger has missed interest payment of around 2.464 billion CFA francs ($4.00 million) on its debt, the West African regional debt management agency said on Tuesday.

The country has been suspended from the regional financial market, and the regional central by the Economic Community of West African States and the West African monetary union following a military coup in July. ($1 = 615.5300 CFA francs) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Heavens)