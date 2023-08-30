The Commissioner of Power and Renewable Energy in Niger State, Hon. Yarima Lokogoma, has said the state will sell electric power to other states in the country.

Lokogoma explained that with the establishment of the new ministry, the enactment of the bill on electricity supply, and the refurbishment of the four dams in the state, Niger state would enjoy uninterrupted power supply and be able to sell to other states.

The commissioner stated this on Monday during his first interactive session with the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Lucky Barau, in conjunction with some senior staff of the ministry, where he called on the personnel to brace up for the challenges ahead.

According to Lokogoma, “the Ministry of Power and Energy is a new one. Whatever terms of reference the governor has for the ministry and the wisdom for setting up the ministry, we are ready. As a person, I am ready to see that we achieve a very, very significant percentage.

“On the power side, you and I know the epileptic supply of power in Niger State and Nigeria at large. We are coming to partner with stakeholders to ensure that electricity is constant.

“I am looking at a stage where Niger State will generate its own electricity, consume, and even sell to other states in the country that don’t have. The governor is excited about the prospect, and it is achievable,” the commissioner declared.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Barau, in his remarks, informed the commissioner that the ministry is new with a mandate to change the trajectory of the power situation in the state and the country at large.

“Niger State is a Power State and the creation of this ministry to handle the issue of power is long overdue. It is coming with the signing of the Electricity Bill 2023. This has given power to Niger state to generate power and sell and compete in the Energy Industry.

“The state expects us to initiate energy and ensure that those policies are implemented. It expects us to initiate a good business climate that will attract participation and then private practice. It expects us to develop a legal and institutional framework that could allow for healthy competition in the industry, among others.

“The new law has given the state authority to obtain a licence and generate power, either hydro, solar, or any other sources. We have biomass. Our strength in Niger State is solar, biomass and hydro. That is why Niger State is called the Power State.

“We have the Jebba Hydro Power Dam; Kainji Dam; Shiroro Dam; and Zungeru Dam. Four dams would work with this ministry. Anything power is the responsibility of this ministry. We need this power both in the rural areas and urban areas to drive the economy of Niger State and Nigeria as a whole,” he maintained.

