Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa held an extensive meeting with a number of tourist investors to discuss preparations for the winter tourism season in an effort to enhance the flow of arrivals in the coming period.

He stressed the necessity of continuous cooperation between the ministry and the private sector to stimulate, empower, and increase the number of tourists, revenues, and profits to achieve the common goal of promoting the tourism sector in Egypt and the society as a whole, noting that the tourism industry plays an important role in the national economy.

During the meeting, the promotional activities listed on the agenda of the ETPB were reviewed, on top of which the launch of the promotional campaign prepared by a Canadian company during the last quarter of this year, in light of the new media strategy to promote tourism in Egypt. In addition, the ministry will participate in international exhibitions, host international conferences, and organize visits for international tourism federations.

Moreover, the ministry will set a minimum price for accommodation in hotel establishments across Egypt by November, within the framework of the state’s plan to upgrade the level of services provided to tourists, especially in light of the ministry’s re-evaluation of hotel establishments according to the new classification criteria (HC).

On their parts, tourist investors praised the support provided by the Egyptian state to the private tourism sector during the coronavirus pandemic. They reviewed, during the meeting, the positive indicators of the winter tourist season, especially in Upper Egypt.

The Minister also listened to some proposals to encourage domestic tourism and increase the incoming tourism movement to Egypt in winter.

At the end of the meeting, the minister stressed that the proposals and issues raised by investors will be studied carefully to find appropriate solutions. He added that necessary measures will be adopted in cooperation with the Egyptian Federation of Tourist Chambers to raise the efficiency of the infrastructure in the tourist governorates.

