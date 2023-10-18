India ITME Society, a non-profit apex industry body successfully concluded the “Curtain Raiser & Preview” of the 2nd edition of ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 on Tuesday 3rd October 2023, to be held one month hence from 30th November 2nd December 2023 at Nairobi, Kenya.

Left to right Mr. Richard Cheruiyot, Board Chairman of the Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA); Ms. Ruth Wadenya Ouma, Partnerships Manager, Kenya Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KNCCI); Mr. S. Hari Shankar, Imm. Past Chairman, India ITME Society; Mr. Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman, India ITME Society; Dr. Juma Mukwana, Principal Secretary, State Department for Industry, Republic of Kenya; Mr. Didier Moussa Lombe, Deuxieme Conseiller, Ambassade De La Repubiluque Demmocratique De Congo Au Kenya; Ms. Adina Devani, Honorary Consul, Bosnia & Herzegovina; H.E. Shri Rohit Vadhwana, Deputy High Commissioner, High Commission of India; Mr. S Senthil Kumar, Hon’ Treasurer, India ITME Society; Mr. Giuseppe Manenti, Director, Italian Trade Commission; Ms. Seema Srivastava, Executive Director, India ITME Society.

ITME Africa & M.E. 2023 was conceived with a Vision to initiate a new era towards self reliance, socio-economic advancement & empowerment in the Textile & textile Engineering Sector with International co-operation for Africa & Middle East. Also it nurtures a Mission to serve as a gateway for Textile Technology & Engineering inclusive of technical Education, Skill Development, Investment, Joint Ventures & Sourcing with a sustainable and long term goals.

Despite an enormous untapped potential for trade expansion with Africa & M.E, presently trade with these regions are limited to certain sectors only. There is an enormous potential & opportunity presently with all elements aligned favorably for surging forward towards national economic prosperity and finding successful place in the global trade. Modernization and innovative technology is the only way forward for Industry & business to succeed in today’s world.

With over 80 years of development and fastest growing economy with growing Textile Technology in African continent, Kenya is in the right path to become Africa’s Textile and Apparel Hub. As the host country for ITME Africa 2023, Kenya being a prominent country of African Union & active member of AFTA can be the pivot for Textile Technology & Engineering Industry for the whole of African continent.

This once in 4 years event in Nairobi, Kenya is an effort to promote joint venture and business cooperation for Textile & Machine manufacturers which can act as a catalyst towards modernization of African Textile Industry & explore potential of Kenya as a new business destination along with other 23 participating countries other than India, Egypt, Ethiopia, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Jordan, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Togo, Turkey, Tunisia, Uganda, Unites States of America & Zambia.

With this, it shall strengthen its position as a pioneer in modernization of its textile industry and position itself as a pivot for Textile technology upgradation for Africa & M.E. focusing on new chapters such as

Cotton Seed & Cotton Farming Technology & Equipment,

Machinery related to Engineering Products,

Home Textile Products

Associated Goods and Services for Textile Industry

Technical Information Services, Educational Research Institutes & COE’s

At this curtain raiser event the Guest of Honor H.E. Shri Rohit Vadhwana,

Deputy High Commissioner & DPR (UNEP & UN-HABITAT), High Commission of India,

Nairobi said, “This Exhibition is a significant stride towards enhancing bilateral trade and

promoting industrial cooperation between India & Kenya. This landmark partnership aims to harness the strengths of both nations and drive innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in the Textile Technology & Engineering sector.”

Chief Guest H.E. Dr. Juma Mukwana, Principal Secretary, State Department forIndustry,

Republic of Kenya stated, “ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 hosted in Kenya shall draw more attention to the potential of the Kenyan textile industry and raise awareness about their products and capabilities, both domestically and internationally. This can lead to increased visibility and potential business inquiries and open doors for Kenyan businesses to expand their customer base.”

Mr. Ketan Sanghvi, Chairman India ITME Society said, “With 23 Countriesconverging in Nairobi under the banner of India ITME Society, Africa will benefit tremendously in sowing the seeds for future partnership & successful business in African Continent.”

Immediate Past Chairman Mr. S. Hari Shankar emphasized that “Latest & efficient technology is the only factor which gives economic success & trade dominion both domestically and globally”. Newly elected Hon’ Treasurer Mr. S. Senthil Kumar drew attention to the benefits of sector specific business exhibition for focused growth of the textile industry.

Various Govt schemes, facilities & incentives available for foreign companies were shared at the curtain raiser by Mr. Richard Cheruiyot, Board Chairman, Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) invited industry to take advantage of facilities at EPZA and Ms. June Chepkemei, Acting Managing Director, Kenya Investment Authority, Ms. Ruth Wadenya Ouma, Partnerships Manager, Kenya Chamber of Commerce & Industry emphasized the strengths of Kenya to provide most friendly business environment for doing business with Kenya.

Approximately 30 plus mainstream media covered the event. Other esteemed dignitaries who enriched the networking event with their active interaction with invited guests included H.E. Ms. Winpeg Moyo, Ambassador, Republic of Zimbabwe, Ms. Adina Devani- Honorary Consul, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Senator Mr. Omwami Sande Oyolo, Mr. Didier Moussa Lombe, Deuxieme Conseiller, Ambassade De La Repubiluque Demmocratique De Congo Au Kenya & Mr. Giueseppe Manenti, Director, Italian Trade Commission. Business leaders from Indian diaspore in Kenya, Officials from Gatsby Africa & Commercial attachés from multiple embassies interacted & networked with a promise for continued and detailed interaction during the main event ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 scheduled from 30th November to 2nd December 2023.

ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 is designed to foster a conducive business environment, promote textile & technology exchange and provide necessary infrastructure support to facilitate the same. ITME Africa & Middle East 2023 shall bring together whole lot of possibilities to Textile businesses, Institutes, Students, Associations, Banks, Investors, Technology Consultants, & Trainers, Exporters / Dealers & Agents. A new set of Supply chain can create many Entrepreneurship / Start-up opportunities.

It is an unique and most promising event of 2023 for Textile Industry hosted in Kenya bringing plethora of opportunities to the doorstep of African Continent.

Participate and experience the wind of change and beginning of a new journey for textiles in Africa.

Seema Srivastava

Executive Director

India ITME Society

